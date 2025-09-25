Nat Moore Trophy shines on national stage, celebrating South Florida talent

The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy has moved well beyond local recognition, capturing national attention as it honors the rising talent of young high school football standouts across South Florida.

Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore said the award's growing prestige is giving players valuable exposure and opening doors at the college and professional levels.

"We were talking before we came out here in the studio, and I said a few years ago, we're mentioning your name on Thursdays and Fridays, talking about the Nat Moore Trophy," CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno told Moore.

"Now, we're seeing it on Saturdays and Sundays in college and the NFL. How cool is it for you to see the way this trophy and this initiative has progressed over the years?"

"It's been fantastic. I mean, you know, I get a little mention, I get a little famous, but to see these kids go out and play and turn it loose, and then to see them on Saturday, you know, once they choose their university, etc., and then, you know, all be long before we start seeing them in the NFL, but a lot of talent," Moore said.

"But the biggest thing, and I've always said this to you, is it's not those kids. It's the kids that get an opportunity elsewhere because somebody saw them while looking at those stars."

Trophy impact reaches beyond the spotlight

Moore emphasized that while the trophy highlights the area's standout athletes, its influence extends to those who might not otherwise receive attention.

Exposure from the award, he said, has given opportunities to players overlooked while scouts evaluated the bigger names.

South Florida's football legacy

Cugno noted that the region continues to dominate on the state level.

"I'm just curious what you think of the level of talent still down here in South Florida," Cugno said. "Last year, we saw another handful of teams from the area win state titles. It seems like you can make a laundry list, like a CVS receipt of who won state titles each and every year. Are you still impressed as ever with the amount of talent, the product that this area still produces?"

Moore credited South Florida's youth programs for laying the foundation for so much success.

"I think that South Florida has always been a hotbed of talent and you got to give a lot of credit to the optimist football programs that they train these kids, right? They bring them up, and they teach them the fundamentals that's necessary to take them a long way," Moore said.

"And when I think of South Florida, and I talk about Florida being one of the best, there is, you know, everybody said, Texas, oh, wait a minute, California, you know, every now and then they throw in Pennsylvania. We've always been better, especially at the skill position."

A tradition of excellence

From state championships to nationally recognized athletes, Moore said the area has consistently shown it can produce top-level talent.

With the Nat Moore Trophy as a platform, he believes the recognition helps further solidify South Florida's reputation as one of the country's premier football pipelines.

Looking ahead to the next winner

As the interview closed, Cugno thanked Moore for his continued involvement with the trophy and the athletes it celebrates.

"Nat, we appreciate you always being a part of this," Cugno said. "We can't wait to see where this trophy continues to go, and of course, who's going to win it this year."

Nominate South Florida's best

