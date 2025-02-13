Mostly sunny South Florida, near-record heat possible

MIAMI - Thursday morning got off to a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The afternoon will be warmer than the last few days with near record highs possible across South Florida. Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 84 degrees in Miami. The current record is 86 degrees set back in 1982. The average high in Miami for this date is 78 degrees.

It will be another breezy day with a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Valentine's Day will likely see rain

We stay warm and humid for Valentine's Day on Friday. A few showers will be possible but the rain chance is not high. Some showers will likely move in during the early morning and around midday. Highs will rise to the low 80s in the afternoon. It will be a lovely evening for any outdoor plans with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and mainly dry conditions.

Nice weekend weather heading our way

This weekend the humidity rises along with our temperatures. It will be warm and breezy on Saturday with highs above normal in the low 80s. Sunday will likely be the warmest day as highs soar to the mid 80s ahead of our next cold front. It will still be breezy with the potential for spotty showers.

Cooler, drier air arrives by Monday for Presidents Day as lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s. Seasonable weather returns with highs closer to normal in the upper 70s.