Mostly sunny South Florida as winds pick up throughout the day

It was a cool start to Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Winds were light or calm and some areas saw smoke from a brush fire that continues to burn in southeast Miami-Dade. The air quality is moderate for much of Miami-Dade and portions of the Keys due to the smoke from the fire. Residents with respiratory conditions should try and limit time outdoors.

A warm and windy afternoon is ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. for most of South Florida due to the combination of breezy conditions and low humidity leading to a high fire danger. Winds will increase out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour or stronger. Relative humidity will drop to 30% or lower.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the stronger onshore flow. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and a small craft advisory will likely be issued for the Florida Keys in the evening.

Here's what to expect in the coming days. NEXT Weather

Friday morning chill thanks to front

A cold front will move in Thursday night into Friday and temperatures will tumble to the low to mid 50s. Friday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There will still be a chill in the air on Saturday morning as we wake to the upper 50s, Afternoon highs will be pleasant, in the upper 70s, under a mostly sunny sky.

It will be a bit warmer on Sunday as highs will climb to low 80s. The warm weather sticks around through early next week. Stray showers are possible on Monday. The chance of rain increases on Tuesday with the potential for spotty showers.