Fire weather warning issued for most of South Florida as winds pick up

More than 14,000 acres have burned in a massive brush fire in southern Miami-Dade that's caused traffic delays and partially blocked vehicle access to the Florida Keys this week.

According to the Florida Forest Service, as of late Wednesday evening the fire was only 20% contained.



A fire weather warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. on Thursday for most of South Florida and end at 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to pick up ahead of an approaching front, creating conditions for rapid fire spread. Officials said the lack of rain in the forecast and persistent dry conditions could further fuel the wildfire.

According to NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera, shifting winds could push smoke into different areas of South Florida, creating hazardous air conditions. Drivers in the affected regions are advised to keep vehicle windows rolled up and use air conditioning in recirculation mode to limit exposure to smoke, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters work around the clock

Card Sound Road remained closed Thursday. U.S. 1's 18-Mile Stretch, which was shut down Tuesday but reopened late that night, continued to experience delays as fire crews intermittently blocked traffic for firefighting efforts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, alongside state and local agencies, are attacking the fire from both the ground and the air, using helicopters to drop water on the blaze.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office cautioned drivers to expect ongoing travel disruptions. Drivers traveling to or from the Keys are advised to check for updates before hitting the road.

The fire is expected to burn for several days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.