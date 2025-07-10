Morning showers roll in across South Florida, afternoon heats up

Scattered morning showers roll in across South Florida, afternoon will be drier

Scattered showers and isolated storms rolled in over South Florida on Thursday morning.

Added moisture coming in from the east will result in higher coverage of showers and storms as the day progresses. In the afternoon, the rain activity will form inland and move toward the Gulf.

A warm morning will lead to another hot and humid day as "feels like" temperatures will hover around 100 degrees once again.

For the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend, a typical easterly summertime pattern continues across South Florida with shower and thunderstorm activity starting along the coast during the morning hours before shifting towards the interior and Gulf during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the immediate east coast to the lower 90s inland. When the humidity is factored in, "feels-like" temperatures will be between 100 and 105 degrees.

