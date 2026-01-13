Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested on suspicion of trespassing in Florida

UPDATE: Addison no longer faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge after prosecutors filed a notice of termination of prosecution in the case. Original story is below.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in Florida early Monday, according to jail records.

Addison has not yet been charged and was released on bond Monday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County jail records, 23-year-old Addison was arrested on probable cause for trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance at 3:46 a.m. in Tampa, Florida. He was released from jail about 11 hours later.

"I just learned about that very, very recently, so I don't want to speculate on that in any way, shape or form," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday. "I do think we've gotta get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating on it at this point would be incredibly premature for me."

This marks the third time in four offseasons that Addison has found himself in legal trouble.

Before his rookie season, Addison was cited for going 140 mph on a Twin Cities freeway. He told the officer who pulled him over his dog was having an emergency at home, according to the citation.

Addison was suspended for three games this past season after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. Authorities said they found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce on a Los Angeles freeway on July 12, 2024.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah admitted Tuesday the incidents will play a part in Addison's future with the team. His rookie deal expires after next season, though the Vikings could activate his fifth-year option or sign him to a longer extension. Jalen Nailor, who sits right behind Addison on the depth chart, will be a free agent this offseason and is likely to garner interest around the league.

"Jordan is unique because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he is a joy to be around, he is incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible and then it's, like all of us, it's what are you like on those 1% of those days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not?" Adofo-Mensah said. "Obviously, that's something that we have to consider when you're talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave."

Adofo-Mensah added that he's "always supportive of Jordan Addison" and the organization will "continue to fact-find."

Across three seasons, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 draft has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.