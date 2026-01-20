Charges dismissed in Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison's trespassing arrest

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison no longer faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge stemming from an arrest in Florida earlier this month.

Prosecutors filed a notice of termination of prosecution in the case on Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County court records.

Addison was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 13 and released from jail about 11 hours later. At the time, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he wanted to "get as many facts and find out exactly what happened." General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah echoed that and added he's "always supportive of Jordan Addison."

Addison was suspended this past season for three games after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in Los Angeles. Before his rookie season, he was cited for going 140 mph on a Twin Cities freeway.

Across three seasons, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 draft has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.