Miami Weather: Unseasonably warm before cold fronts move in

MIAMI - Warm and humid again early Monday before slightly cooler air arrives late Monday afternoon.

Storms associated with a cold front have been marching south through the Florida peninsula on Monday but are forecast to weaken as they move into South Florida in the afternoon. Stray showers are possible first in Broward between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. before moving into Miami-Dade closer to 5 p.m. They should clear the area by this evening as a cooler breeze develops from the north.

After another unseasonably warm day with highs in the middle eighties, temperatures will quickly drop through the seventies in the evening.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler with a northeast breeze keeping highs at or slightly below 80. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Another cold front will arrive Thursday. Showers move through with the front during the day before a stronger north breeze develops at night. Drier and much cooler air arrives overnight pushing lows into the upper 50s Friday and Saturday while highs hover in the middle 70s. The breeze turns to the northeast keeping it milder over the weekend. Expect a gusty breeze to develop Saturday.