Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, record heat possible

MIAMI - Wednesday got off to a pleasant start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Hot one NEXT Weather

The afternoon will be hot and dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs soar to the upper 80s and low 90s. Record heat is possible as the CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting 91 degrees in Miami, the current record is 91 degrees set back in 1896. The average high for Miami is 85 degrees.

A weak front moves in Thursday to reinforce the dry air already in place and lower humidity. We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 90 degrees. Friday will not be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Moisture creeps back in this weekend and will raise the rain chance a bit. Spotty showers are possible on Saturday. Sunday the rain chance is a little higher with the potential for scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the upper 80s for the weekend.