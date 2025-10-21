It will stay muggy, humid as scattered showers continue to move across South Florida

Spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday as a weakened frontal boundary lingers across South Florida.

The warmth and humidity, with highs rising to the upper 80s, are forecast in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A few showers will move in on the breeze later, but the heaviest rain will be steered inland by the east breeze.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches Tuesday, too, so please use caution. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

Stray showers will be possible on Wednesday, but the chance of rain will stay low due to some drier air. Humidity will drop slightly, but highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.

As a front approaches late week, the winds will increase due to a tight pressure gradient. The northeasterly breeze will be gusty at times and lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions as we head into the weekend.

Lows will remain in the low to mid-70s, and highs will be near the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain will increase late weekend into early next week.