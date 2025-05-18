Few clouds, plenty of sun makes Sunday a perfect beach day in South Florida

South Florida heat index to peak at or just above 100 degrees on Sunday

It's another hot day in South Florida, with heat index values peaking at or just above 100 degrees early this afternoon.

After barely dropping below 80 degrees early Sunday, the bright sunshine, few clouds and lack of rain will allow temperatures to again push to or just above 90 degrees.

With the humidity, it will feel like 100 degrees

As temperatures warm up, a sea breeze will develop and push inland by mid-afternoon. Once this moves through the area, temperatures will cool a few degrees. This slight cooldown will occur first near the coast and take a little longer to move through the metro areas and to the interior. This means that areas away from the coast will be hotter for longer.

A cold front will try to push south through the Florida Peninsula later this week and bring cooler temperatures for Memorial Day Weekend. CBS News Miami

The Atlantic sea breeze will meet the Gulf breeze inland by late Sunday afternoon, triggering a few showers which will stay over the interior. Showers will diminish after sunset.

A cold front and a few showers will appear midweek

A cold front will try to push south through the Florida Peninsula later this week and bring cooler temperatures for Memorial Day weekend. Showers and even a few storms are possible as this front approaches starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.