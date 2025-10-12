Miami Seaquarium closes after 70 years of being South Florida staple amid controversy over animal welfare

The Miami Seaquarium is now closed for good after being a South Florida staple for 70 years, but not without being riddled with controversy for its treatment of animals.

Animal advocates told CBS News Miami that they're glad it's gone and may be torn down.

Karen Slusser has memories of the Miami Seaquarium as a kid, and so do her children.

"It was just the best place ever to grow up," Slusser said. "Guess we didn't realize that as a kid, but a lot of good memories."

She's getting one last memory for the books. She is going to the Seaquarium on the last day before it closes.

"My twin boys are here, my daughter is here and my grandson. So I was like, 'We gotta do it. We gotta do it for the last time. Get pictures with the statues and everything,'" Slusser said.

The Seaquarium announced last Monday that it was closing Sunday, Oct. 12. Animal advocates have voiced concerns about the treatment of the animals in there, and have been trying to get the animals out of there, especially after a killer whale died there in 2023.

PETA celebrated the closing outside the seaquarium. They've been trying to shut it down for decades.

"This is proof that the marine park industry is dying," said Amanda Brody of PETA.

Susan Hargreaves told CBS News Miami she has been protesting the Seaquarium since the 1980s.

"Speaking up works. Protesting works. Educating works," Hargreaves said.

Future land use

Miami-Dade County owns the land the Seaquarium is on and they've been trying to evict the Seaquarium. Recently, the parent company of the seaquarium filed for bankruptcy.

The Seaquarium's looking to sell its lease for $22.5 million to a developer. The next hearing is on Oct. 17. All final decisions on what's next are up to the county commission.

CBS News Miami asked the seaquarium's parent company what will happen to the animals in the facility, but hasn't gotten a response.