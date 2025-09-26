Report: Miami Seaquarium to close as developer plans marina, restaurants

The Miami Seaquarium is set to close under a redevelopment deal that would replace most of the decades-old marine-mammal theme park with a marina, shops and restaurants, according to CBS News Miami's news partner, the Miami Herald.

The Herald reported Friday that developer David Martin plans to largely demolish the Seaquarium on county-owned land and build boat storage, marina slips, a "Fisherman's Village" of restaurants and shops, a conservation center and a public baywalk. His proposal also includes a new, larger aquarium without marine mammals.

"The Miami Seaquarium has been an iconic property for decades, and we intend to honor that legacy as we enhance the site and elevate its appeal among Miami residents and tourists," Martin said in a statement.

The Dolphin Company, which owns the park, said in a statement that the Seaquarium will shut down sometime in 2025 and that all dolphins, sea lions and other marine mammals will be relocated by the end of this year.

The company said it has hired a consultant to oversee the transfers.

According to the Herald, Martin is paying $23 million to purchase the lease through federal bankruptcy court. The project still needs approval from both a bankruptcy judge and the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Read more about it here.