"They've been subject of continuous violations," County officials address Miami Seaquarium's lease termination

VIRGINIA KEY -- It's the end of an era.

"The situation at the Seaquarium is so dire that we believe terminating the lease is the best course of option to ensure safety," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

And some say good riddance.

"It needs to go. It needs to be bulldozed right into the ground," said Dr. Naomi Rose, a marine biologist with the Animal Welfare Institute.

"PETA is thrilled that the county is finally terminating the Seaquarium's lease after more than half a century of miserable animals and false promises to clean up its act," said Jared Goodman, Managing General Counsel with The PETA Foundation.

Miami-Dade County Officials addressed the termination of the Miami Seaquarium's lease at a press conference Thursday afternoon, after sending a letter to the facility's owner — The Dolphin Company — informing them of the county's decision.

"They have been subject of continuous violations including decaying animal habitats, lack of veterinary staff, and lack of other experienced staff members," said Mayor Levine Cava.

"The current state of the miami Seaquarium is not the place that we visited as children and it's not the place that we want our children to visit," said Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

The county says the Seaquarium is facing multiple building code violations — and that the welfare of the animals is in jeopardy.

A 2023 USDA report made multiple disturbing discoveries, like a two-inch nail found in a dolphin's neck.

"These animals are not being provided the proper resources and the safe environment they need and I remain concerned about the poor quality of animal care that has been repeatedly documented," said Mayor Levine Cava.

Mayor Levine Cava also says the Seaquarium owes the county more than 80 thousand dollars.

But The Dolphin Company's CEO showed up after the press conference — saying the mayor has ignored their company's request to visit the Seaquarium.

"She has never never set a foot in miami Seaquarium in two years! She has never gone in two years," said Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company.

And when Albor was asked if the Seaquarium is unsafe and unsustainable he said "That is a lie. That is a lie,"

So, what happens to the nearly 500 animals being housed at the Seaquarium? How will they be safely transported to their next home?

Levine Cava says Dolphin Company owns those animals, not the county.

"We do not have the ability to make determinations directly," said Mayor Levine Cava.

It's still unclear where these animals will go next.

The Seaquarium has until Monday, March 11 to accept the termination of the lease, and they must vacate the property by April 21.

Albor says he intends to bring the matter to court.