PETA demands Miami-Dade close doors on Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI - Increased pressure from a local activist group demanding the county close the doors on the Miami Seaquarium now.

PETA is pushing for the move again, this time outside a Miami-Dade County event. It comes nearly two weeks after the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report highlighting more violations and animal care issues.

CBS News Miami observed activists marching toward the Caleb Auditorium in Miami, chanting, "Mayor Cava! Close the Seaquarium!"

They also held signs expressing outrage toward the Miami Seaquarium.

Miami-Dade Police quickly intervened.

We observed an officer putting a member of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA, in handcuffs and walking him away from a Miami-Dade County event that Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended.

Miami-Dade Police tells CBS News Miami he was detained, not arrested.

Watching their fellow activist leave in a police car left them with a strengthened resolve and urgency to push for the Miami Seaquarium's closure."

"Very upsetting; that's what the focus is on," said Amanda Brody, PETA's senior campaigner. "In reality, the animals are suffering every single day. Here to urge Miami-Dade County to act swiftly."

Brody wants action now. The signs outside a groundbreaking ceremony show why, referencing the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report findings at the Miami Seaquarium.

The report found a sea lion refusing to eat because of untreated cataracts and a dolphin with a two-inch nail in its throat.

"We're going to get the information and do everything in totality," shared

Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver Gilbert. He could hear the calls as he headed to the event.

Inside, at a ceremony, Mayor Levine Cava tells us her office continues to move forward, looking to terminate the county's lease agreement with the Miami Seaquarium.

"Taking all the steps I need to take to terminate the lease safely," shared Levine Cave. "Make sure the animals are well-cared for in the process. Our legal team is reaching out to their legal team. We are moving forward."

We contacted the Miami Seaquarium to discuss a potential move to terminate its lease, but we are still waiting to hear back.

"We want to see this through that the county finally terminates this lease," said Brody.