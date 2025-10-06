Miami Seaquarium to permanently close after 70 years in operation

After seven decades in operation, the Miami Seaquarium will permanently close its doors this weekend, the facility announced Monday.

The closure follows years of controversy surrounding the care of marine animals at the Virginia Key attraction. While some visitors on Monday said their experience was enjoyable, many were unaware of the facility's troubled legacy.

"He got splashed and the dolphin talked to him—that was fun," said Josie Ventiniglia, a visitor from out of town. "From what I saw, they seemed like they took care of them and the animals seemed really happy."

But animal welfare advocates, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), have long criticized the Seaquarium's treatment of marine life, most notably following the death of Lolita the killer whale.

PETA celebrates shutdown, calls for animal sanctuary

"Champagne bottles are popping at PETA after the Miami Seaquarium announced it is finally shutting its doors to the public," said Emily Lively, PETA counsel and marine mammal lead.

In a statement released Monday, the Seaquarium did not address its recent history, which includes eviction proceedings from Miami-Dade County and bankruptcy filings.

Developer plans new vision for Virginia Key site

A potential developer has previously stated plans to maintain an aquarium on the site, but without marine mammals such as dolphins and whales.

There is a plan for the remaining animals to be transferred to new facilities, though details remain unclear.

"These animals deserve to live out their lives in a seaside sanctuary and not be shuffled to other Dolphin Company facilities, where they receive the same level of subpar care," Lively said.

The Seaquarium and its parent company, Dolphin Co., did not respond to requests for comment.

In a previous statement, the potential developer said the revamped site "will be a publicly accessible, family-friendly destination that brings together residents and visitors for generations to come."