Miami International Airport Thanksgiving holiday travelers face Sky Train challenges

MIAMI - As Miami International Airport gears up for the busy Thanksgiving travel season, some passengers are finding the limited operations of the airport's Sky Train to be a major inconvenience.

The airport expects to handle 1.9 million passengers during the holiday period, averaging 157,000 travelers daily. The heaviest crowds are anticipated this Saturday and the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The Sky Train, which runs the length of Concourse D, suffered structural issues in September 2023, leaving Station 1 closed.

While most of the train resumed service in March, Station 1's closure is likely to continue until sometime before summer 2024. This means passengers traveling to and from gates D1 through D16 must walk or take a shuttle instead.

The closure made their trip more challenging for travelers like Gerard and Loraine Murphy. "He's got a bit of a sore leg, but it was long," said Loraine. Gerard agreed, adding, "It was long."

The Sky Train typically spans a mile, offering a quick and efficient way to navigate Concourse D. However, the station's continued closure has frustrated some passengers, especially during peak travel times.

Despite these challenges, MIA is preparing for its busiest season yet. The airport advises travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flights to allow time for parking and any potential delays. For some, like Lisa Edwards, the solution is traveling early to avoid the stress. "We won't be missing that," she laughed.

As holiday travel ramps up, the Sky Train's partial shutdown reminds travelers to plan ahead for a smoother airport experience.