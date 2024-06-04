Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning getting word out on prostate cancer

MIAMI - NBA Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat great Alonzo Mourning is speaking publicly for the first time since announcing his cancer diagnosis.

"This isn't about me. This is much bigger than me. It truly is. You know, I feel like God is kind of using me as a vehicle in order for me to get the word out," said Mourning.

Mourning is warning about prostate cancer following a stage three diagnosis in February.

The former Heat center and now vice president for player programs and development had surgery to remove his prostate 11 weeks ago.

"Even though it was a high-grade cancer, it had reached a point where I'd had spread to my bloodstream or my organs. I was blessed. I truly was. It stayed in this capsule, and they were able to remove it," said Mourning.

Mourning says his diagnosis came as a surprise since he says he was in the best shape he had been in - in a while.

"Doctors told me it was way beyond your control. Your grandfather had prostate cancer. Your father had prostate cancer. So there's a 50% chance that you will get prostate cancer," said Mourning.

Mourning says he has received an outpouring of support from the NBA community and beyond.

Receiving messages from people who have gone through the same thing.

He says that's why he's making it his mission to use his platform to bring awareness – that screenings save lives.

"It's a lot of people that won't be as lucky as I am. But I feel like if I can touch them before it even gets to that point and they're able to make the right health decisions for themselves then that's what this is all about," said Mourning.

We asked Mourning, who is a huge philanthropist in the South Florida community, how would he incorporate this issue in his charity work.

He says he hasn't thought about it but will continue to speak to as many men as he can.