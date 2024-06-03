Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning reveals cancer battle, including prostate removal

MIAMI - Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning underwent surgery in mid-March to remove his prostate after a diagnosis of Stage 3 cancer, the NBA Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with ESPN published this Monday.

According to ESPN, Mourning's recent testing shows that the cancer did not spread anywhere else in his body and therefore he is now cancer-free.

Mourning is using his story to inspire others to get screenings.

"The only way to find out is to get their blood tested and get their PSA checked. There are 3.3 million men living in the U.S. with prostate cancer and many don't even know it. I was one of those guys," Mourning told ESPN.

Mourning had a significant impact on the Miami Heat during his time there. He played for the Heat from 1995 to 2002 and then again from 2005 to 2008, playing a crucial role in the Heat's first NBA Championship in 2006.

His contributions to the team were recognized by the Heat when they retired his number 33 jersey, solidifying his status as a Miami Heat legend.