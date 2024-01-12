Miami Dolphins 24 hours until frozen kickoff in Kansas City, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

KANSAS CITY - Friday's temperature started in the balmy 20s in Kansas City. It will drop like a rock to single digits at night and at kickoff on Saturday night, the thermometer will read minus 1 degree. Add in some wind, and it will feel like minus 21 for this Miami Dolphins playoff game.

QB Battle

Tua Tagovailoa is from Hawaii and has only played a handful of cold weather games. While Patrick Mahomes has spent his career in KC and usually plays well into January, this type of cold is different. Add in the Chiefs' lack of productive wide receivers and the passing game match-up is close.

Hill & Waddle

Both dynamic wide receivers have been banged up. Hopefully, after missing the last two games, Jaylen Waddle will play. Tyrek Hill goes back to Kansas City for the first time since the trade to the Dolphins and would love to come up big against his former team.

Hi, My Name Is...

With an absurd amount of injuries at linebacker, the Dolphins had to sign a few players this week just to have enough to play this playoff game. Out with injuries are not only the starters and backups on the edge, but Jerome Baker is out for the playoffs as well.

Meet Bruce Irvin, # 46. The 12 year veteran was with Detroit this season, where he played three games. Previously, Irvin played most of his career with Seattle and had stops with the Raiders, Falcons, and Bears.

Say "hi" to Justin Houston, # 52. He is a 34-years old former Pro Bowler with the Chiefs. He will be motivated for this opportunity against his former team, where he spent his best playing seasons. After leaving KC in 2019, Houston played for the Colts, Ravens, and this season, Carolina.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram will start on the edges. Duke Riley and David Long will man the middle.

Ground And Pound

Raheem Mostert may return from knee and ankle injuires, and that will give a big boost to the running game. Mostert is a leader, runs hard, and the cold won't bother him. Rookie De'Von Achane had a great first half last week against the Bills. Buffalo stacked the line of scrimmage in the second half and the passing game could not execute. Expect Mike McDaniel to get his running backs carries against a tough Chiefs defense. But at some point, in the sub zero cold, the Dolphins will need a handful of big plays from Tua, Tyreek, and the pass game.

Opportunity Knocks

Despite letting the AFC East title slip away and losing their last two games, the Dolphins have an opportunity to have everyone forget about that by winning the franchise's first playoff game in more than two decades. KC beat the Dolphins back in November in Germany in a tight 21-14 game. Even with the injuries on defense, the Dolphins have a shot to come away with a victory in what will be the coldest game they have ever played. That would be the new narrative Saturday if they can upset the Chiefs.