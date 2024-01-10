Dolphins sign pass rushers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran linebackers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin on Tuesday and placed three more players on injured reserve.

Houston and Irvin are expected to add depth to a linebacker group that has been decimated by injuries, as Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode, and Andrew Van Ginkel have all gone down in the past week.

Miami is preparing for its wild-card game at Kansas City on Saturday night.

Houston is quite familiar with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2011 draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career there before stints with Indianapolis (2019-20), Baltimore (2021-22) and Carolina (2023).

Houston, who turns 35 on Jan. 21, has been selected to four Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro with the Chiefs in 2014. His 112 sacks are third most among active players. He was released by the Panthers last month after signing a one-year deal with the team in August.

Irvin, 36, was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2012 and most recently played for the Detroit Lions. He has 56 1/2 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Irvin was released from Detroit's practice squad last week after one sack in two appearances this season.

Miami ended the regular season without its top two edge rushers in Jaelan Phillips (Achilles tendon) and Bradley Chubb (ACL). Baker (wrist), Goode (knee) and Van Ginkel (foot) all suffered injuries in the Dolphins' regular-season finale against Buffalo that will sideline them for the playoffs.