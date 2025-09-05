Miami-Dade commissioners debate using emergency reserves amid $400 million deficit

All funding options are on the table as Miami-Dade County commissioners work through the budget, including the possibility of dipping into emergency reserves, as the county is facing a $400 million deficit.

Commissioners worked overtime at their first budget hearing, which ran until 4:33 a.m. Friday.

The idea of tapping into reserves surfaced around 2:20 a.m., when the fire union presented why they said additional funding was needed.

The money is typically set aside for emergencies such as natural disasters, which left some uneasy about the proposal.

"I think we've all established there really isn't an emergency here," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "And I will tell you that the only place to take this from is our emergency reserves. And if there is a real emergency, there will be less there for an emergency."

Commissioners weigh fire rescue request

Hours into the overnight hearing, commissioners raised the idea of using $40 million in reserves, with the promise of restoring the money later.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had requested millions to support countywide services, including air rescue.

"They're not saying there's an immediate need for the money. That's not what they're saying," Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III said. "We're going to change everything because they're essentially throwing a fit."

Residents recall impact of past storms

Some residents expressed concern about weakening reserves.

Miami Gardens resident Lanette Jones, who owns multiple properties, said emergency funds helped her recover after Hurricane Irma.

"I had to use emergency response funds for my particular home because my insurance did not pick up for covering the roof damage that I had," Jones said.

Levine Cava later issued a statement calling the idea of tapping into reserves irresponsible.

"These funds are what protect our residents in the event of a hurricane, flood, a natural disaster or any other type of emergency," she said.

"With the federal government and FEMA possibly changing how and when they provide assistance, it is more important than ever that we maintain strong reserves to ensure we can respond quickly, keep critical services running, and help our community recover."

Taxpayers voice frustration

Jones said she worries residents may be left financially responsible if reserves are drained.

"We don't have any alternatives," she said. "Number one, every time I get my tax bill I wanna scream. And I'm getting multiple tax bills. So it's just hard for me. Where am I going to be saving?"

Miami-Dade resident Kerri Sauer expressed frustration more bluntly.

"We're screwed! Let's me be honest. We're stocked. We end up flipping the bull. They're not preparing properly—shame on them," Sauer said.

Next steps

Miami-Dade commissioners are scheduled to hold a second budget hearing Sept. 18, when they are expected to make a final decision on the budget and whether to use any of the emergency reserves.