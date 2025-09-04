Miami-Dade residents voice opposition to proposed cuts amid $400 million budget shortfall

Miami-Dade County commissioners facing a $400 million budget crisis heard from frustrated taxpayers Thursday as the county mayor recommended raising bus and train fares while diverting millions of dollars away from nonprofits, including groups that serve vulnerable children.

Groups wearing T-shirts with messages lined up early outside the downtown Government Center to protest ahead of the first of two public hearings.

Down the hall, dozens of residents made their case before commissioners, urging them to spare programs and jobs from losing support.

Arts community sounds alarm

Among those speaking was poet and entertainer Mo Beasley, who voiced concern about the mayor's proposal to slash arts funding by half.

While acknowledging the importance of preserving programs for vulnerable children, Beasley argued that cutting support for the arts would ignore their financial and cultural impact.

"It's too important. Too lucrative not to support the arts," Beasley said. "Look what Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil have done to Las Vegas. Look what Prince did for Minneapolis. Think what Joel Babb did for the Village of New York City back in the '70s and now the Village of New York City is a hotspot to be in."

Commissioners seek solutions

Commissioners are discussing ways to maintain arts funding, invest in transportation and identify new funding sources.

The hearing, which began an hour earlier, marked the public's first opportunity to weigh in on the county's financial challenges.