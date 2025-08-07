Rain returns to South Florida with daily storms, bringing relief from dangerous heat

A wetter weather pattern is settling over South Florida starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend, bringing daily chances for scattered showers and storms, some with heavy downpours.

The increased rain and cloud cover have put a temporary end to the region's seven-day streak of heat advisories. Although temperatures will still reach around 90 degrees, the "feels like" temperatures will hover near 100, falling short of the 105-degree threshold required for the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

Thursday morning began with light showers, but the highest rain chances are expected from late morning through the afternoon. Rain chances remain elevated into Friday, with storms likely arriving earlier in the day compared to Thursday and lingering into the evening.

Heading into the weekend, the unsettled pattern continues. Daily highs will remain near normal, close to 90 degrees, with heat indices once again climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s due to high humidity. The UV index remains extreme, and while there's a low risk of rip currents, boaters can expect calm conditions with no active alerts along Atlantic or Keys waters.

Looking ahead to early next week, the rain chances are expected to taper off just as students prepare to return to school.

No tropical threats to South Florida, but 3 systems being monitored

The NEXT Weather Team is keeping an eye on three areas of interest in the Atlantic, though none currently pose a threat to South Florida.

Tropical Storm Dexter is moving farther away from the U.S. and is not expected to have any impact on land.

An area of low pressure off the Southeast U.S. coast has a 30% chance of development over the next week but is expected to remain offshore as it tracks northeast.

A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression late this weekend or early next week. While long-range models suggest it may curve northwest, forecasters will continue to monitor its progress closely.

The next storm names on the Atlantic list are Erin and Fernand.