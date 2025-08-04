Two Atlantic systems being monitored as Tropical Storm Dexter moves away from U.S.

Tropical Storm Dexter continues to track northeastward between eastern Canada and Bermuda, posing no threat to land, while forecasters are keeping an eye on two additional systems in the Atlantic with potential for development later this week.

Dexter remains over open Atlantic

Dexter remains over the open Atlantic. CBS News Miami

As of Monday, Dexter is moving at 15 mph northeastward and is expected to stay over open waters, well away from the U.S. East Coast.

The storm maintains winds between 45 and 50 mph and is forecast to remain a tropical storm for the next two to three days before becoming post-tropical over the North Atlantic.

Although Dexter will not approach land, its sustained winds are expected to kick up seas along parts of the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada.

Low pressure could form off Florida coast

Forecasters say a low-pressure system may develop by midweek just off the Florida Peninsula, stretching as far south as West Palm Beach.

While the system is expected to remain close to South Florida, any development would likely move north-northwest along the Southeast coast.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center has given it a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

Tropical wave emerges from Africa

A tropical wave emerges from Africa. CBS News Miami

Another area of interest is a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa on Monday afternoon. It is expected to travel west-northwest this week across the central tropical Atlantic.

Gradual development could occur later this week or into the weekend, with the potential for a tropical depression to form.

Forecasters said the system's long-range track remains uncertain, and it will be monitored over the next week and a half.