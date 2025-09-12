Strong storms pose active flash flood threat in Miami and Broward through Saturday

Flash flood threat returns as storms target Miami-Dade and Broward this afternoon

The NEXT Weather team has declared a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Friday afternoon as strong storms bring the potential for flash flooding across South Florida.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 flash flooding advisory for both Broward and Miami-Dade counties, warning residents of heavy rain and flooding risks.

Storms are expected to begin around 2 p.m. and continue through the early evening hours.

The unsettled weather pattern will extend into Saturday, when another NEXT Weather Alert Day is in effect due to a second round of storms. The greatest threat for flash flooding on Saturday is expected in the early afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to taper off on Sunday, providing a brief break in the wet weather before storms return later in the week.