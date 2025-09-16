Miami Beach police arrest suspect tied to multiple hotel burglaries, authorities say

Man arrested in Miami Beach accused of being a serial hotel thief, authorities say

A man accused of repeatedly targeting South Florida hotels has been arrested after a family's birthday getaway at a Miami Beach hotel turned into a nightmare.

Miami Beach police said 27-year-old Christopher Celestine has been linked to at least five similar burglaries, including the break-in at a fourth-floor room at the Collins Avenue hotel.

Family's birthday trip interrupted

Maritza Hernandez and her family had returned from the beach on August 31 to find their Hilton Cabana hotel room burglarized through the balcony. Stolen items included a Louis Vuitton purse, wallet, bracelet, jewelry, and more than $500 in cash.

"I'm very mad… I can't stop thinking about this nightmare," Hernandez said.

Her daughter, Maria, said they realized something was wrong as soon as the purse was missing and discovered the back door lock had failed.

"It's incredible that a hotel of this standard has such unsafe measures," she said. "It's negligent and dangerous."

The thief had already used the stolen credit card for purchases, including at the Apple Store on the beach. While the bank refunded the charges, the stolen belongings remain missing.

Repeat offender faces charges

Celestine appeared in bond court last week in another similar case. He faces burglary and petty theft charges, with bond set at $7,500 for one count and $1,000 for another.

Police said he and another man are connected to multiple hotel break-ins in the area.

The Hilton Cabana declined to comment. Meanwhile, the Hernandez family is demanding accountability and reimbursement for their losses.

Authorities say the arrest underscores the risks facing Miami Beach visitors and the importance of checking hotel security, even at upscale properties.