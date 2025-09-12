Miami Beach Police chief reflects on two years on the job, two spring breaks as city's top cop

Two years after being sworn in, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones says both residents and visitors should now be familiar with the city's strict stance against unlawful behavior.

"It's been two spring breaks under my watch where we've emphasized cracking down on crime and breaking up with spring break," Jones told CBS News Miami in an exclusive interview.

"The smart message for folks before they get here: these are the rules, these are the expectations. If you break these rules we will address it."

Modernizing policing

Jones, who joined the department nearly three decades ago, says his goal is to modernize how Miami Beach is protected. He points to the city's new real-time intelligence center and drone program that launched in March.

The center is powered by more than 1,000 cameras across the city, with additional cameras planned.

"Our goal is to have every space in the city—public space in the city—covered with cameras," Jones said.

According to Jones, arrests and incidents have declined since he took office. Department data shows that compared to last year, auto thefts are down almost 34 percent, vehicle burglaries are down just under 31 percent, and fraud is down 18 percent.

"If less people are being victimized, crime is down, then I think our approach is working," Jones said.

Breaking up with spring break

Jones says his department has also carried out the city's campaign of "breaking up with spring break" by cracking down on unlawful behavior during the busy season.

Asked if that message has discouraged visitors, Jones said, "I don't think it dissuaded people who come here to have a good time and play by the rules. The people who didn't come? Yeah, they're probably the ones who didn't want to play by the rules."

Jones described the effort as a balancing act of visible policing in a tourist destination while continuing to draw visitors. He said the declining crime numbers may eventually allow a shift in police presence.

"Certainly, and I tell you that is a long-term goal," Jones said. "Scaling back in terms of deployment of resources on spring break and Memorial Day weekend."

Looking ahead

Jones said the department is adding more officers and will be fully staffed in two weeks. He noted that Miami Beach's approach to policing has attracted attention from other agencies.

"These approaches to policing are getting a lot of attention," Jones said. "So much that other departments around the state and country are asking me how to implement them."