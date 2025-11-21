Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Miami defamation trial over alleged AI deepfake video

Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion returned to federal court in Miami on Friday as she continues a defamation lawsuit against a blogger she accuses of spreading a false, AI-generated pornographic video.

During cross-examination, the artist, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified that the alleged deepfake video severely affected both her mental health and her music career. She told jurors that the situation caused extreme emotional distress and led to the loss of major professional opportunities.

If the jury rules in her favor, jurors will be responsible for deciding how much money she could be awarded in damages. Pete also testified that she became so depressed during the ordeal that she, at one point, felt her life was not worth living.

Inside a courtroom on the 13th floor of the federal courthouse, Pete alleged that the video was shared by defendant Milagro Cooper, also known online as Milagro Gramz. Pete claimed the circulation of the video directly harmed her reputation and career.

One of Pete's music producers testified that she lost several major business opportunities. She told the court she missed out on at least four potential deals, each valued at approximately $1 million, which she attributed to the alleged actions of Cooper.

Pete left the courthouse without commenting publicly.

Celebrity YouTuber Lauren O, who has covered the trial since earlier this week, said she believes the online content attributed to Cooper crossed ethical boundaries.

"If you are irresponsible with your reporting, yes, you are going to face consequences," she said.

She added that some of the commentary "borderline - if not - went over the line of recklessness."

Pete testified that she suffered significant emotional distress and sought intensive mental health treatment. She told jurors she completed a four-week therapy program that cost $240,000 while struggling with feelings of hopelessness.

The lawsuit was filed in October and alleges that Cooper intentionally spread false information about Pete in an effort to support another rapper, Daystar Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez.

Pete and Lanez were previously in a relationship. Lanez is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Pete in the foot in 2020.

Prosecutors described Cooper during the trial as a longtime online supporter of Lanez.

As Cooper left court Friday, CBS News Miami reporter Ivan Taylor asked whether she wanted to respond to the allegations.

"Anything you want to say, Ms. Cooper?" Taylor asked.

Cooper replied, "God bless you. Thank you for coming."

Cross-examination of Pete is scheduled to continue Monday. Cooper is also expected to take the witness stand. A jury decision in the defamation trial could come as early as Tuesday.