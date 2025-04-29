Meet the two candidates running to fill Manolo Reyes' Miami commission seat

A special election is set for June 3 to fill the Miami District 4 City Commission seat left vacant by the death of longtime Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Reyes, who served for more than seven years, was remembered by his family with both sorrow and gratitude as they continue to receive support from across Florida. He died on April 11, his family confirmed.

"I'm sad, but I'm very happy," said his wife, Chacha Reyes, reflecting on the outpouring of affection from the community.

Manolo Reyes' son, Manny Reyes, echoed that sentiment.

"Love and affection frankly from Tallahassee down to here to Miami. Just overwhelmed with joy," he said.

Two candidates — Rafael Rosado and Jose Regalado — will now face off to fill Reyes' seat and serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in 2027.

Rafael Rosado ran against Manolo Reyes in 2017

Rosado, an urban planner and former North Bay Village manager, is no stranger to the race as he ran against Reyes in 2017. A Miami native, he said his passion for public service and local knowledge make him well-suited for the role.

"I want to bring the passion for public service, my energy, my education ground—I want to bring it to serve the residents of District 4," Rosado said.

Jose Regalado is the son of former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado

His opponent, Jose Regalado, recently stepped down as assistant building director for the City of Miami to run. He's the son of former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and brother of County Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

"I am absolutely excited. I am a lifelong resident—I was born and raised in District 4," Regalado said. "I have worked in the city for almost 8 years inside City Hall. I intimately know what is happening inside City Hall."

Both candidates vow to finish what Manolo Reyes started

Both men acknowledged the legacy left by Reyes and said they are eager to continue his work.

"There are a number of things in the district I know he was working on. Unfortunately, he did not have a chance to see them through—projects, safety, generations—different things that need to be done," said Rosado.

"Manolo was a mentor to me. I felt like he was another father to me," Regalado said. "This is critical for me—public service was to help residents. I'll be able to finish what he started."

Early voting for the special election will take place the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before the June 3 vote.