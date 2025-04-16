Memorial services to pay tribute to Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes

Memorial services on Wednesday will pay tribute to Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes who passed away earlier this month at the age of 80.

Following a morning visitation at Caballero Rivero Westchester, a funeral procession will head to Miami City Hall where there will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. to honor his seven years of dedicated public service as a member of the city's legislative body.

Following the tribute, the funeral procession will go to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, at 2987 W Flagler Street, where there will be a memorial mass at 12:30 p.m.

Reyes, who represented District 4, was serving the second year of his current term when his health took a downturn, forcing him to miss several City Commission meetings. Despite these setbacks, he had recently announced plans to run for mayor in 2025, sharing his intention with supporters during his 80th birthday celebration at City Hall in May.

Reyes, who had a lengthy battle with cancer and other medical challenges in recent years, died on April 11, according to his family.

Manolo Reyes' political journey

Reyes was born in 1944 in the Cuban town of Victoria de las Tunas. His father served as the town's mayor until the rise of Fidel Castro in 1959, prompting the Reyes family to flee to the U.S. In 1977, Manolo Reyes earned a degree in economics from the University of Florida, launching a public service career rooted in fiscal policy and community development.

He worked as a budget analyst for the city of Miami and later for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. He also spent time in the classroom as a teacher at Westland Hialeah Senior High.

Reyes first ran for office in 1985 and lost six consecutive elections before finally securing a seat in 2017 at the age of 73.

In his final interview with the The Miami Herald, Reyes described holding public office as a calling rather than a career.

"Power is given to you by the people to serve them, not yourself," he said.