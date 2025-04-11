Manolo Reyes, Miami city commissioner, dies at age 80 after years of public service

Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes, a dedicated public servant who overcame personal and political hurdles to become a respected voice in city government, has died at the age of 80, his family confirmed in a statement Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Miami City Commissioner for District 4 Manolo Reyes," the statement read. It did not mention Reyes' cause of death.

Reyes had been hospitalized earlier in the week due to declining health, following a lengthy battle with cancer and other medical challenges in recent years.

Reyes, who represented District 4, was serving the second year of his current term when his health took a downturn, forcing him to miss several City Commission meetings. Despite these setbacks, he had recently announced plans to run for mayor in 2025, sharing his intention with supporters during his 80th birthday celebration at City Hall in May.

Manolo Reyes' political journey marked by persistence

Reyes first ran for office in 1985 and lost six consecutive elections before finally securing a seat in 2017 at the age of 73.

A trained economist, he had worked as a budget analyst for the city of Miami and later for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. He also spent time in the classroom as a teacher at Westland Hialeah Senior High.

Reyes was born in 1944 in the Cuban town of Victoria de las Tunas. His father served as the town's mayor until the rise of Fidel Castro in 1959, prompting the Reyes family to flee to the U.S. In 1977, Manolo Reyes earned a degree in economics from the University of Florida, launching a public service career rooted in fiscal policy and community development.

In his final interview with the The Miami Herald, Reyes described holding public office as a calling rather than a career.

"Power is given to you by the people to serve them, not yourself," he said.

Reyes' contributions to Miami's political and civic life spanned decades, culminating in a tenure that, while beginning later in life, was marked by passion, integrity, and a deep commitment to his constituents.

This article includes information from CBS Miami's news partner The Miami Herald.