MDSO sheriff reassures public ahead of Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup game amid ICE concerns

As immigration protests intensify nationwide and demonstrations are planned in South Florida this weekend, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz is working to reassure the public about safety and immigration enforcement ahead of Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Deleted federal post fuels fear in immigrant communities

Concerns spiked after a now-deleted social media post by U.S. Customs and Border Protection suggested that ICE agents would be present at the stadium. The post caused alarm among immigrant advocates, who fear attendees could face immigration checks.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the agency for clarification. So far, the presence of federal immigration agents at the event has not been confirmed.

"We are in charge of security at the stadium for Club World Cup," said Sheriff Cordero-Stutz. "While we're working with our state and local partners, that is not our priority that day."

Despite the sheriff's assurances, advocates say fears in the community are real.

"It's disturbing that Border Patrol not only announced their presence at the game but also sort of implied that people should have their immigration paperwork in order to attend," said Thomas Kennedy of the Florida Immigrant Coalition. "It's good that the sheriff is trying to calm those fears, but they're still operating under a 287(g) agreement."

That federal agreement permits local law enforcement to collaborate with immigration authorities.

Security tightens ahead of large weekend crowds

Cordero-Stutz emphasized her department's primary focus remains on public safety, especially given prior security breaches at major events.

"We recently had legislation passed that says at an event with over 5,000 attendees, you'll be charged with a felony if you're disruptive or cause damage," she said. "That's a tool we didn't have last year."

Saturday's match also coincides with anti-Trump demonstrations organized in response to a military parade planned in Washington, D.C.

"Should things get out of hand, and our partners ask for assistance, we're there to provide the support needed to ensure the safety of the community," Sheriff Cordero-Stutz said.