Broward Sheriff Tony defends BSO's ICE cooperation after Florida AG questions immigration stance

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is pushing back against Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier after receiving a stern letter demanding clarification of Tony's recent public comments that seemed to downplay his office's role in federal immigration enforcement.

In a letter sent Monday, Tony said Broward has worked with all federal law enforcement partners, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), since 2019.

"It is BSO's priority to address criminal activity within our community, including crimes committed by unauthorized aliens, and to work with our federal partners in this endeavor," Tony wrote. "BSO is not only enforcing the law against unauthorized aliens who commit crimes in the community; it is a leader in this effort."

Florida attorney general cites immigration crimes in Broward

The controversy began after Tony stated during a June 3 Broward County Commission workshop that immigration wasn't a priority for his office.

"We have other priorities in this community that I'm focused on, and immigration is not one of them," Tony told commissioners. He emphasized the department's focus on the "criminal components" of public safety rather than the "administrative components" associated with immigration enforcement.

Those remarks drew immediate backlash from Uthmeier, who in his letter accused Tony of potentially violating state law. He cited Florida Statute § 908.104(1), which requires law enforcement agencies to use "best efforts" to support federal immigration enforcement when acting within their legal scope.

"Statements to the contrary suggest you misunderstand or intend to flout these requirements," Uthmeier wrote. He called Tony's position a possible "failure of your statutory obligation," adding that noncompliance could lead to "declaratory and injunctive relief, being held in contempt, or removal from office by the Governor."

Florida AG highlights cases of violent undocumented immigrants

Uthmeier also listed several recent high-profile crimes involving undocumented immigrants in Broward County, including a March 2025 case involving Carlos Jose Abreau, a Dominican national convicted of voter fraud and gun charges; a December 2024 human smuggling case involving 11 Chinese nationals near Fort Lauderdale; and the fall 2024 arrest of a Brazilian man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Deerfield Beach.

"Given these realities, it is unclear to me why 'immigration' wouldn't be one of your priorities," the attorney general wrote. He added that with Broward receiving more than $765 million in local funding, "I venture to suggest that there is room… to abide by state law, cooperate fully with the federal government, and protect Florida citizens."

Sheriff Tony defends BSO's record and immigration work

In his written response sent Monday, Sheriff Tony also highlighted the ways his agency has supported U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He pointed out that the Broward Sheriff's Office has housed federal detainees and assisted ICE in apprehending violent undocumented individuals, asserting that his office has fulfilled its responsibilities.

"I trust that this response gives you a better perspective and understanding of my commitment to complying with Florida laws and combating crime within our community," Tony wrote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was copied on the attorney general's letter, has not publicly responded to the exchange.