Lauren and Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Miami-Dade's first female sheriff, discuss her first 5 months in office

Lauren sits with Miami-Dade's first female sheriff, Rosie Cordero-Stutz

Lauren devotes the entire half-hour of Facing to her extensive one-on-one interview with Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who just marked five months in office as the county's first sheriff in roughly 60 years. The two discuss a variety of topics, including immigration, politics and where she sees the agency going forward.

Guest: Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz/Miami-Dade County

About Sheriff Cordero-Stutz

Tuesday morning, Rosie Cordero-Stutz took the oath of office to become the county's top cop for the next four years. She made history as the county's first Hispanic female sheriff.

"Today, as we close the Miami-Dade Police Department, we recognize the department's commitment to protect our community for the past 60 years, adapting to changes, understanding our rich diversity and committed to protecting, to protect and to defend those core values that make Miami-Dade uniquely unique," Cordero-Stutz said after being sworn in.

"As a new sheriff of Miami Dade, I will build on that history, implement needed reform swiftly, make certain every corner of this county is safe, and establish an office of the sheriff that reflects, and honors, the hard work, sacrifice, integrity and principles of the great people I've been entrusted to serve and protect," she added.

Issues Sheriff Cordero-Stutz is facing

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz addressed questions about her department's role in immigration enforcement Thursday night, following a new federal agreement allowing Florida sheriffs to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Speaking at a community meeting in Richmond Heights, Cordero-Stutz told residents her office will uphold the law but is still awaiting details on how the federal government expects local deputies to participate in immigration enforcement.