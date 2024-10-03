Mainly dry and hot across South Florida Thursday, chance for rain goes up Friday

MIAMI - A wet change in the weather is on the way, just in time for the weekend.

Thursday will be mainly dry and hot with temperatures in the low 90s. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. The chance of rain is low and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and there are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Moisture moves in on Friday. Expect a few passing showers in the morning and spotty storms in the afternoon. It stays hot with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the triple-digits.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

This weekend we are in for more wet weather due to moisture associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a low potential for development. A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week. This system will encounter some wind shear and interact with a frontal boundary.

Regardless of whether it becomes a tropical depression or not, the moisture associated with this system will bring us more showers and storms this weekend and early next week.