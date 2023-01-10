"LINGO" premieres Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET

"LINGO" premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET "LINGO" premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET 01:31

Host RuPaul Charles welcomes four teams to face off in the original fast-paced word-twisting game show where the correct words could be worth thousands, but only one team will take home the extra $50,000 jackpot prize, on the season premiere of LINGO, Wednesday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

