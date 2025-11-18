Broward authorities searching for suspects after woman shot in Lauderhill altercation

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill after police say a woman was shot after an altercation over the weekend, and now investigators are looking for those responsible.

The Lauderhill Police Department said officers responded to the 3100 block of NW 2nd Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert indicating that several rounds were fired off.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, and she was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she's listed in stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lauderhill police said that a gathering had been taking place at the victim's home at the time when an altercation occurred and gunfire erupted.

Two people were seen fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting, and police are now working to gather information to try and identify those involved.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700, or the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).