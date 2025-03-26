Lady Gaga coming to Miami this summer as part of "MAYHEM Ball" Tour. Here's how to get tickets

Gaga, yes! After much anticipation, Lady Gaga is coming back to Miami this summer as part of a new international tour.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner announced on social media Wednesday the arrival of "The MAYHEM Ball" tour for this year to showcase her latest album MAYHEM, which received widespread critical acclaim and love from her fanbase of "monsters", debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," she said in the caption.

In response to her announcement, the Kaseya Center said that Lady Gaga will be performing there on Sunday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 1.

"This is my first arena tour since 2018," she told the Kaseya Center. "There's something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with the MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

According to the tour poster shared online, Miami is one of the only five U.S. cities that Lady Gaga will be making stops at during her international tour — the other four being Las Vegas, Seattle, New York City and Chicago.

The last time Lady Gaga was in Miami was for her Chromatica Ball tour in September 2022, in which Hard Rock Stadium was the final show of the tour. However, the concert was cut short due to a lightning storm that night. She apologized to her fans online after the abrupt cancellation, saying that she wanted to prioritize safety over anything else, which is why her performance ended virtually in the middle of it.

For the Miami show, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com for both shows. There will also be a Ticketmaster Artist Sign Up Window starting now until 8 a.m. Sunday.