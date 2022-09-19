Lady Gaga issues tearful apology over Miami concert cancellation

MIAMI -- Lady Gaga, fresh off the cancellation of her concert last weekend at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, took to social media to apologize to her fans.

Speaking on her Instagram channel, the superstar said she wanted to prioritize safety over anything else, which is why the show ended virtually during the middle of it..

"We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn't, because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground, so close to us," Gaga said through tears. "I've always wanted to be like that hard core bad bitch but what I really want is to be responsible and loving. And I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience or anyone in my crew."

Stadium officials took to Twitter shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to announce that the weekend storm was over and the singer would resume her performance when she could but officials then tweeted that the show had been scrubbed.

"Tonight's Lady Gaga show couldn't continue after a show pause at 10:50 pm in the interest of fan safety due to inclement weather that included lighting."

The performance in Miami marked the last show of Gaga's Chromatica Ball tour.