Isolated showers possible as South Florida warming trend continues

MIAMI - It was a warmer start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s in Broward and Miami Dade. A few showers moved in across parts of South Florida and throughout the day isolated showers will be possible.

Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be a little warmer and breezy with highs in the low 80s with stray showers. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring to the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday is likely to be our warmest day. NEXT Weather

On Friday for Valentine's Day we stay warm with highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers with an east breeze in place.

This weekend temperatures remain above average with low 70s in the mornings and highs in the low 80s. Breezy on Saturday and Sunday with the chance for isolated showers.

Cooler air finally arrives by Monday for Presidents Day when lows fall to the mid 60s and highs return to normal in the upper 70s. It will be even cooler by next Tuesday morning as lows drop to the low 60s.