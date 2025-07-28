Triple-digit "feels-like" temps across South Florida to start week

Humid and hot across South Florida with another day of triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures

Humid and hot across South Florida with another day of triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot workweek ahead for South Florida.

Monday got off to a warm start with temperatures in the lower 80s. In the afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 90s. While a heat advisory is not in effect, "feels-like" temperatures could climb to 105 degrees in the afternoon.

The triple-digit heat indices will continue each afternoon this week. It's important to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and limit outdoor afternoon activities.

After a dry weekend, isolated morning showers will return along the coastal metro areas this week along with inland afternoon storms.

There is a 10% chance of stray morning showers on Monday, with a 20% chance for inland storms during the afternoon. A similar pattern will continue each day this week with a 20-30% chance.

For those seeking to beat the heat at the beach, the rip current risk is low but the UV index is extreme. Don't forget the sunscreen along with an extra bottle of water as you head out to the coast.

There are no marine alerts for boaters in the Atlantic waters and the Keys.