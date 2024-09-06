Hot and humid as South Florida heads into the weekend

MIAMI - The heat is on Friday across South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward through 6 p.m. and for the Keys through 7 p.m. as "feels like" temperatures are forecast to reach 105 to 110 degrees.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida during the early morning. We'll enjoy mainly dry weather in the afternoon with most storms pushing towards the Everglades and the west coast.

South Florida summer NEXT Weather

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the persistent onshore flow. Beachgoers should use extra caution and stay near a lifeguard. There are no advisories or alerts for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

This weekend moisture returns and the chance of rain rises, but it will not be a washout. Passing showers and some storms will be possible, mostly in the morning through early afternoon on Saturday. In the late afternoon and evening, the wet weather will push towards the interior and west. Highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. More heat advisories are likely.