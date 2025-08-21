Hot and humid across South Florida, wildfire smoke causing hazy conditions

Hot and hazy across South Florida, showers in the afternoon

Smoke from a large wildfire burning in the Everglades in western Broward County is drifting over parts of South Florida and impacting air quality.

The fire, which has consumed 19,200 acres according to the Florida Forest Service, remains uncontained. Winds will steer the smoke over parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties throughout the day which could impact visibility in spots.

Residents should limit outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Afternoon showers and storms in the forecast

It will be hazy, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and help bring some relief from the heat and hopefully assist in the containment of the wildfire.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Saturday afternoon due to rough surf caused by Hurricane Erin. It is not safe to go swimming due to the life-threatening rip currents.

There are no alerts or advisories on Thursday for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Friday will be another scorcher with highs soaring close to the mid 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits when the humidity is factored in. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.

This weekend will be sizzling with highs in the low to mid 90s and the potential for passing storms on Saturday and Sunday.