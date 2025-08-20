Map shows Everglades wildfires burning in Broward, smoke impacts South Florida air quality

Smoke from a large wildfire burning in the Everglades will continue to impact Broward County on Thursday, with some smoke possible over portions of Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy smoke is impacting Broward's air quality

The National Weather Service Miami issued an "Air Quality Alert" on Wednesday night that continued through 9 a.m. Thursday. It said smoke from the fire will drift eastward into metro areas overnight as winds lessen.

Drivers were urged to use caution, as visibility may change suddenly over short distances.

The National Weather Service said people who are sensitive to particle pollution should limit their time outdoors on Thursday.

Florida interactive fire map

The fire originally started out as two separate fires on Monday - the Mile Marker 39 fire and the Sawgrass Fire.

Michelle Danielson, with the Florida Forest Service, said they combined Wednesday morning. As of Wednesday evening, it had consumed 19,200 acres and was 0% contained.

The fuels are primarily sawgrass.

The fire is far inland in Broward County and northwest of Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Forest Service told CBS News Miami that the wildfire is not impacting properties.

Residents wake up to smoky conditions

Tatiana Saez woke up in Weston Wednesday to find her car covered in ash.

"I usually go out for walks, but today I'm not going because I don't want to smell it. It's obviously not good," she said.

What started the fire?

The Florida Forest Service said the two fires were first reported Monday evening after severe thunderstorms.

Thom Coletti, a forest service supervisor, said he was driving on U.S. 27 on Monday when he saw the lightning strikes that started them.

Coletti said forest service says crews are facing challenges.

"It's hard for us to access those areas with our equipment, with our fire suppression equipment, because they're miles away from any area that we can make entry into them. The turnaround time to get water for suppression would be multiple hours where the fire would just gain its momentum back up," he said.

Coletti said the fire will likely have to burn itself out in a few days when it runs out of fuel.