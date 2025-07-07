Heat returns to South Florida along with scattered afternoon storms

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking the potential for a few scattered afternoon storms on Monday.

While rain won't be nearly as widespread as what happened over the holiday weekend, there will be a 30% chance for afternoon storms in Broward and inland Miami-Dade. The main timeframe for these storms will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

It will be a steamy start to the workweek with highs near 90 degrees and "feels like" temperatures will hover around 100 degrees for all of South Florida.

The chance of rain ticks up near week's end. NEXT Weather

The chance of rain is trending lower for Tuesday with just isolated afternoon inland storms. However, the chance of rain ticks back up Wednesday into Thursday, roughly a 40% chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, forecast models are currently trending on the wetter side with a 40-50% chance for scattered storms on both Saturday and Sunday.