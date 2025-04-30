Gusty winds return to South Florida on last day of April

It was a mild start to Wednesday as temperatures hovered in the low to mid 70s across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Afternoon highs will be slightly below average, in the low 80s, for the final day of April. Although the chance of rain is very low, isolated showers will be possible on the breeze.

The gusty winds have returned and there is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong onshore flow. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and Florida Keys waters.

Chance of rain increase slightly for weekend. NEXT Weather

Thursday we stay mainly dry, warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Stray showers will blow in on the breeze but the chance of rain remains low.

Heading into the weekend, the temperature and chance of rain will rise. Friday morning will see temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid 80s, with the potential for spotty showers.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, but the chance of rain is a bit higher on Sunday and Monday when we could see some storms.