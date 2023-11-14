Group of suspected migrants came ashore on Sunny Isles Beach

MIAMI - A group of suspected migrants came ashore early Tuesday morning on Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. they got a call about a capsized vessel offshore near 163rd Street. When they arrived, they treated three people who stayed near the boat which had beached on the shore. One of those people was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear how many people had been on the boat.

Marcelo Tuoni said he was walking on the beach when he saw a police car stuck in the sand.

"We were walking and we saw the flashing lights. There were other cop cars with turned off lights. So we asked some people what was going on and they said 'I don't know, I don't know, there's a bunch of cops'. So we started walking that way and eventually, we found a stuck police car and were just trying to help them. So we saw the boat, and DHS and HSI were all over and they didn't want to tell us what was going on but it was kind of obvious," said Tuoni.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.