George Pino found not guilty in 2022 boat crash that killed teen, left another with life-changing disabilities

A jury has found Miami real estate developer George Pino not guilty of manslaughter or vessel homicide for his role in a boat crash off Boca Chita Key in Biscayne Bay in September 2022 that left one teenager dead and another with permanent disabilities.

The verdict comes after an emotional and sometimes tense eight days of testimony in one of the most closely watched criminal cases in Miami-Dade in recent years.

A statement from lead attorney Howard Srebnick following this evening's jury verdict in the case of State of Florida vs. George Pino reads:

"We are grateful to the jurors for their careful consideration of the evidence and for reaching a just verdict. From the beginning, we have maintained that the events of September 4, 2022, were a tragic accident, not a crime. The testimony presented at trial—including unrebutted accounts from eyewitnesses who saw no signs of impairment—confirmed that Mr. Pino was not under the influence, was not operating the vessel recklessly, and that he did everything he could to protect his passengers after the accident.

We continue to mourn the loss of Lucy Fernandez every day and to pray for all those affected by this maritime mishap. Our hearts remain with the families of those involved, and we hope today's verdict allows everyone to continue the long process of healing."

Statement from State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

"While everyone in our community and beyond recognizes the tragedy surrounding the Labor Day 2022 boating death of Lucy Fernandez and the permanent disabling of Katy Puig, my prosecutors and I have believed that the totality of George Pino's actions on the waters of Biscayne Bay were reckless and constituted a crime as defined by Florida's criminal statutes.

Charging and prosecuting cases involving traffic and vessel collisions resulting in fatalities are always difficult decisions. We strive to make these determinations based on the law and the evidence, setting aside emotion. In this case, the Judge determined there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to a jury trial. Today, however, a jury of six Miami-Dade citizens—after hearing all the testimony and reviewing all the evidence—found George Pino not guilty.

Sadly, this verdict brings no comfort to the Fernandez and Puig families, who must forever live with the tragedy of what happened. In a case like this, there are no winners or losers. Mr. Pino must live with what he did, while the Fernandez and Puig families will grapple with the consequences of his actions. These families and, indeed, our community as a whole have been deeply affected by this tragedy. Although Assistant State Attorney Laura Adams, Assistant State Attorney Jonathon Borst, and I may disagree with the verdict, jury decisions are the cornerstone of our justice system.

We accept their decision and appreciate their service."

George Pino sits as Dr. Diana Barratt, a Boca Raton, Fla., neurologist, testifies for the defense during his trial on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Miami. Pino is facing two felony charges in connection with the boat crash that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald

Throughout the fatal boat crash trial, a jury of five men and one woman listened to testimony from people including the father of then 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, who was killed in the crash.

Katy Puig, now 21, suffered permanent disabilities from her injuries she sustained in the crash.

Cecilia Pino reacts as she testifies during the George Pino trial at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Miami. Pino is charged in connection to the boat crash that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez in 2022. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald

Pino's wife, Cecilia Pino, also delivered emotional testimony regarding the crash.

First responders, medical experts and boating experts also testified, and jurors also were shown body camera footage of the chaotic aftermath of the fatal boat crash on Sept. 4, 2022.

Survivors of the boat crash also testified while George Pino himself did not testify.

Jurors were also able to leave the courtroom to observe the boat involved in the crash.

George Pino's boat after Biscayne Bay crash. CBS News Miami

Tense moments also occurred before and during the trial.

There was a pause in jury selection before the trial began after a potential juror who had already been questioned was outside the courtroom playing a news story out loud on her phone. That raised questions about the task of sitting an impartial jury.

She was ultimately allowed to move onto the next round of jury selection, but that highlighted an earlier concern by the defense who wanted the trial moved out of Miami-Dade citing extensive media coverage.

George Pino breaks down into tears as attorneys deliver opening statements in his trial on Monday, June 8, 2026. Pino is charged with vessel homicide and manslaughter in connection to a Sept. 4, 2022, boat crash that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald

The proceedings were interrupted as Pino became visibly emotional during opening statements. The court was briefly recessed, and the judge ordered a medical evaluation after Pino appeared distressed and began breathing heavily. Paramedics later evaluated him inside the courtroom.

As the first week of the trial wrapped up, some sharp words were exchanged between the lead prosecutor and George Pino himself.

After jurors were dismissed for the weekend, lead prosecutor Laura Adams confronted Pino inside the courtroom. Adams accused Pino of muttering, "it happens, it happens," warning that his comments could have been overheard by the jury.

Pino had denied the accusation.

George Pino and the fatal boat crash: What happened?

On Sept. 4, 2022, George and Cecilia Pino hosted a birthday celebration for their daughter aboard their boat. The group included several teenage girls who were lifelong friends and classmates at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, including Lucy Fernandez.

Lucy Fernandez Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

According to investigators, George Pino was operating the family's 29-foot boat as it returned to the dock when it struck a channel marker near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Pino told investigators that another vessel had passed by and created a large wake. He allegedly said he turned to check on the girls after the wake and, in doing so, collided with the marker.

The impact threw everyone on board into the water and ripped a large hole in the side of the vessel. Eleven of the 14 passengers were injured, and six were transported to a hospital. Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez later died from her injuries.

Another passenger, Katy Puig, now 21, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left with a lifetime of disabilities.

Pino was not given a sobriety test after the crash. According to the Miami Herald, he told investigators he had consumed "two beers" and did not appear impaired at the scene. The newspaper also reported that when the boat was recovered the following day, investigators found 61 empty alcohol bottles on board, including an empty champagne bottle.