Parents of teen injured in deadly Labor Day boat crash file lawsuit

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The parents of a teenage girl who survived a deadly Labor Day boat crash have filed a lawsuit against the couple who owned the boat.

George and Cecilia Pino were hosting several teen girls for their daughter's birthday party when their boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.

Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash, six were taken to the hospital. Lucy Fernandez, 17, would later die from her injuries.

The parents of Katerina Puig, who say was left permanently disabled, claim the Pinos allowed the teens to drink alcohol during the outing. They also claim George Pino, who was piloting the boat at the time of the crash, had also been drinking.

The suit claims he refused a blood sample and a breathalyzer after the crash to hide that he was impaired.

Several other defendants are being sued over the emergency response to the accident. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 6:37 AM

